New Strategic Potato farm in West Midlands needed

Current hosts, Heal Farms in Shropshire, will come to a close in April 2020

The hunt has begun to find a new farmer host for AHDB's next Strategic Potato farm in the West Midlands.

The current project – based at Heal Farms in Shropshire – will come to a close in April 2020.

It is hoped a new farm will be in place by the autumn of this year.

Strategic Potato (SPot) West helps growers and the potato industry extend their knowledge and understand key subject areas.







AHDB Knowledge Exchange Manager, Bill Watts said: “Focusing on potato cyst nematode (PCN), we have investigated variety resistance and tolerance of new varieties, chemical and novel management methods and application techniques, and crop nutrition under PCN pressure.

“We have made some really encouraging progress in these areas, in addition to others.”

The selected host farm will use plots in their potato fields to run demonstrations which they will then discuss with other local growers, agronomists and industry reps at a series of open days.