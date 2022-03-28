New support for NI rural shows impacted by pandemic

A support package worth £200,000 has been announced to help keep Northern Ireland's agricultural shows afloat following the pandemic.

Under the bounce back support scheme, show representatives will be permitted to claim up to a maximum of £10,000 for new or increased costs in 2022.

An independent review will also commence, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) confirmed, exploring future support options for rural shows and events.

Many businesses and sectors were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and agricultural shows were not immune to these effects.

All shows were cancelled in 2020 and only a few were able to make a comeback last year.

This resulted in shows and events, which are often run by charities, losing the opportunity to raise vital funds that would help prepare for the 2022 season.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) had called for government intervention last year, as rural events were "so important to rural communities and farming families."

Announcing the scheme, NI farming minister Edwin Poots said it was 'essential' that shows could recommence fully for 2022.

"Pre-pandemic agricultural shows attracted more than 200,000 visitors. These shows are predominately run by many volunteers who give of their free time.

“It is essential therefore that NI shows have the opportunity to run a full schedule this year to promote and facilitate future economic growth for agri-food businesses.

"I can support their efforts through the provision of the £200k bounce back support scheme, which will allow each show to claim up to a maximum of £10k for new or increased costs.

“Departmental officials will contact shows directly in the next few weeks to assist them in availing of my support scheme.”

Looking to the future, Mr Poots also unveiled plans for an independent review of local agri shows, which will explore the potential for longer term support options.

“Although I am providing support to our local shows this year, I am of the view that government departments and local councils should consider options for longer term support.

“I am therefore announcing plans for an independent review to commence in the next month or two which will aim to explore future support options and guide future policy.”