New survey aims to identify Scotland's sheep flock health challenges

Scotland’s sheep farmers are being urged to help steer future flock health research by sharing the health issues causing the biggest challenges on farm.

Quality Meat Scotland has launched a new Sheep Health Survey to gather direct feedback from farmers, crofters, producers and others involved in sheep production.

The survey will remain open for six months.

QMS said the results would help identify which sheep health priorities should shape its future research work.

The levy organisation wants to ensure its research is focused on the practical needs of Scottish sheep producers.

Sheep health remains a major factor in flock performance, with disease, lameness, parasite burdens and lamb losses all having the potential to affect productivity, welfare and business resilience.

The survey is expected to give producers the chance to raise issues seen in day-to-day flock management, from recurring health problems to areas where clearer guidance, research or practical tools may be needed.

Scotland’s sheep sector plays an important role in rural communities, particularly in hill and upland areas, where flock health and productivity are closely linked to farm viability.

As a levy-funded body, QMS said it wanted future research to reflect the areas where producers believe investment can deliver the most practical value.

It said responses would help highlight where research could deliver the greatest benefit for flock health, productivity and farm resilience.

By taking part, farmers and crofters will be able to flag the challenges and opportunities they believe need more attention.

QMS said it wanted to hear from as many people as possible to build a clearer picture of where support and research could make the most difference.

Emma McGowan, genetics specialist at Quality Meat Scotland, said: “This survey is an important opportunity for farmers and producers to help shape the future direction of sheep health research in Scotland.”

She said QMS wanted to focus on the areas that would “deliver the greatest value to the sector”.

Ms McGowan added that this meant listening to those with “first-hand experience of the challenges and priorities on farm”.

She encouraged everyone involved in sheep production to take a few minutes to share their views and help guide research that would support the sector in the years ahead.

QMS said the survey would help inform a research agenda that reflects industry priorities, supports continuous improvement and strengthens Scotland’s sheep industry.

The survey is available online.

Producers attending Scotsheep and the Royal Highland Show will also be able to speak directly to QMS staff and complete the survey in person.