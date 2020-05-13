New survey aims to improve flock health in European sheep

A European sheep network is calling on farmers to share their challenges and needs in a bid to improve flock health, nutrition and management practices.

EuroSheep, which has partners in eight countries including the UK, has created a survey to collect the common nutrition and health challenges faced by sheep farmers.

Once these have been identified, the network will collect and develop solutions, best practices, and tips which answer what sheep producers in Europe need.

Dr Claire Morgan-Davies, a Livestock Systems Scientist at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), it is important to gather the views of the sheep industry at a European level.

“The first step of the project is to identify the main challenges farmers and producers face, and the needs they have, in terms of nutrition and health in their flocks.

“We can then address these and provide solutions to improve flock profitability,” Dr Morgan-Davies said.

EuroSheep, which is funded by Horizon 2020 - the biggest EU Research programme - involves partners in Ireland, UK, Spain, France, Italy, Hungary, Greece and Turkey, but is open to all countries.

The objective is to exchange existing knowledge between stakeholders at all stages of the supply chain in EU and Turkish sheep production, focusing on flock health management and nutrition management.

It held its first project meeting in Thessaloniki, Greece, at the end of January 2020, where the partners devised the work plan for the next three years.

The survey, which will take around 20 minutes, can be completed online on a laptop or mobile phone.