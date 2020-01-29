New technology reduces stress on chicks during vaccination

The technology was designed to enhance animal well-being by helping to ensure that chicks are handled gently

New technology to reduce stress on chicks and improve biosecurity during the vaccination process has been announced.

Innoject Pro provides increased accuracy of injection and greater stability during the vaccination process, reducing stress to chicks and improving operator safety.

The technology, developed by MSD Animal Health and Automazioni VX Inc, features an innovative eye and nasal drop vaccination system in combination with the dual subcutaneous application.

The system delivers an accurate dose through the chicks’ ocular ducts and nostrils at the same time as the subcutaneous vaccination process.







By limiting the movement and lifting of the chicks that was required by previous technologies, Innoject Pro virtually eliminates the risk of injury or a missed dose, the firms say.

The technology will be utilised in combination with MSD Animal Health’s Innovax range of vaccines.

“We are excited to combine MSD Animal Health’s broad range of vaccines with Innoject Pro’s precise vaccination technology, which delivers a vaccine dose gently and accurately,” said Taylor Barbosa, Global Poultry Marketing, MSD Animal Health.

“As world poultry production continues to increase to meet growing demand, MSD Animal Health is committed to working with our partners to innovate solutions for improved disease control and to effectively sustain the growth of the poultry industry.”

The technology also features a unique disinfection system that sprays disinfectant on the injection needles between vaccinations, helping to improve biosecurity and reduce contamination

In addition, with the capability to connect with the hatchery network through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, information from the vaccination process can be directly integrated into the hatchery’s data management system to optimise performance.