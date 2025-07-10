New three-year plan targets rural and farm crime across Wales

Wales is stepping up its fight against rural crime with a bold new three-year strategy set to boost protection for farms, wildlife and heritage sites.

The three-year Wales Rural Crime Strategy (2025–2028) has been unveiled today (10 July) at the Wales Wildlife & Rural Crime Conference.

The strategy adopts a comprehensive ‘4P’ approach — prepare, prevent, pursue, and protect — designed to tackle rural crime systematically.

It focuses on anticipating potential crimes, deterring offenders, relentlessly pursuing perpetrators, and safeguarding rural communities and natural habitats.

Building on the successes of the first joint strategy between the Welsh government and police forces, the plan aims to enhance collaboration and tackle evolving rural and wildlife crime threats.

The Wales Wildlife & Rural Crime Conference saw nearly 100 delegates from law enforcement, government, and conservation bodies gather at Welsh government offices, chaired by Deputy Chief Constable Nigel Harrison of North Wales Police.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies emphasised the importance of the strategy: “Both wildlife and rural crime are issues of national and international significance.

"It is not only the intrinsic importance of the species, habitats and people affected by these crimes, but it is also the gravity of the links with other harmful behaviours, including serious organised crime."

The new strategy highlights six priority areas: Bird Crime, Farm Crime, Habitats, Heritage Crime, Mammals and European Protected Species, and Networking Rural Support Services, which uniquely addresses mental health vulnerabilities within rural communities.

A key development within the strategy is the elevation of Heritage Crime to a full priority area, reflecting growing threats to Wales’ historic sites and cultural assets and the expanding network of partners committed to their protection.

At the conference, Gwent Police announced plans to expand their rural crime team to bolster enforcement and provide increased support to farming communities and wildlife protection across the region.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Jason White said: “We recognise that crime in rural areas has a significant impact on those affected, and our dedicated Rural Crime Team works with partners, landowners and other groups to respond to the concerns of our communities.

“We believe partnership working is the key to addressing rural crime, which can damage livelihoods, erode trust, and leave people feeling isolated.

“Throughout this financial year, we will be increasing the resources within our Rural Crime Team to help us tackle the issues that can have a lasting impact on our countryside communities.”

Recent figures underline the ongoing challenges faced: NFU Mutual recently reported that rural crime claims in Wales rose from £2.4 million in 2023 to £2.8 million in 2024, though the rate remains lower than many parts of England.