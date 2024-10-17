New tool aims to enhance health risk management for livestock farmers

A new online tool has been launched to help enhance livestock health risk management for beef and sheep farmers and their vets.

Efficient health plans can be made as part of the HerdPlan tool, with its developers wanting to ultimately enhance productivity and increase farm income.

Launched today (17 October) by SRUC’s Veterinary Services team and funded by the Scottish Government, it seeks to move beyond traditional paper methods.

The entire farm team - including farm staff, vets, nutritionists, and other advisors - can use the tool for livestock health planning, as well as to conduct regular risk reviews.

It aims to ensure vaccination strategies, infectious disease protocols, biosecurity measures, and other important tasks are prioritised and updated in real-time.

HerdPlan also simplifies compliance with health plan requirements set by Red Tractor and Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

It facilitates vet’s approvals, antibiotic reviews and other health and welfare assessments, with an aim to make it easy for both farmers and vets to meet necessary standards and confirm that all requirements are met.

Dr Foteini Manolaraki, animal health planning development manager at SRUC, said HerdPlan allowed farmers to respond to real-world challenges.

She said: "Implementing new health protocols into your plan as they are needed, it ensures that your entire team is always aware of the latest farm health information.

"By prioritising prevention over cure, HerdPlan ultimately keeps more money on the farm and ensures that essential tasks are completed on time.”