New tool takes the guesswork out of bluetongue rules for farmers

A new online tool has been launched to cut through the confusion of bluetongue movement rules and help farmers keep livestock moving across Britain safely and legally.

The Bluetongue Movements Checker offers an interactive platform to help farmers understand the licensing and testing requirements for moving animals within GB particularly in light of the spread of bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3).

The free-to-use tool aims to simplify the often complex and evolving rules surrounding the disease, which is affecting movement of livestock between England, Scotland and Wales.

From 1 July 2025, an all-England Bluetongue Restriction Zone will come into force, further complicating cross-border trading.

As a result, the Welsh government will require livestock entering Wales from England to be either vaccinated against bluetongue or have a negative pre-movement test.

BTV-3, which has caused widespread disruption to livestock sectors across mainland Europe, was mostly confined to the east of England in 2024, with only mild symptoms reported in many cases.

However, with confirmation that the virus has overwintered in parts of the country and is now present in western England, the risks are now significantly higher.

Dr Mandy Nevel, head of animal welfare at AHDB and a member of Ruminant Health & Welfare (RH&W), said: “The devolved governments in Scotland and Wales will still require pre-movement testing of animals coming from the England Restricted Zone, in most cases.

"We know the changing policy landscape for bluetongue is leading to questions for farmers about what they need to do to be able to move livestock, especially across borders within GB.”

The tool was developed with input from RH&W, AHDB, and the devolved administrations in Wales and Scotland to ensure it offers accurate advice for any kind of livestock movement — whether to another farm, market, show or abattoir.

Shropshire farmer Clare Millington welcomed the launch of the tool, noting its value for businesses like hers that regularly trade across borders.

“For many years we have travelled across the border to sell our breeding ewes at Welshpool as an essential part of our business strategy," she said.

“This freely available Bluetongue Movement Checker tool will enable us to keep up to date on where we can and cannot sell sheep, according to the latest legislation."

Ms Millington added that the tool had already helped her understand the new rules around movement post-1 July.

“From using the tool, it’s clear we are able to take our ewes to Welshpool before 1 July, but after that, unless we have a specific bluetongue movement licence and a valid pre-movement test, we will no longer be able to sell our sheep into Wales.”

As the new vector season gets underway, the UK’s chief veterinary officers recent urged farmers and vets to take proactive steps by seriously considering vaccination against bluetongue.

With three licensed BTV-3 vaccines now available across England, Scotland and Wales, officials stressed that early planning is key to protecting animal health and welfare.