New toolkit to 'beef up' farmer confidence during veganuary

Britain's red meat levy groups have collaborated on a new toolkit to 'beef up' farmer confidence during next month's Veganuary initiative.

The pack of materials has been created to positively manage the reputation of British red meat at a time when the spotlight is on a vegan lifestyle.

AHDB, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), and Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) have created the pack, which includes videos, graphics and shareable stats.

Lesley Cameron, director of marketing at QMS, said that the toolkit will help farmers add their voice to a common - and positive – narrative for the red meat sector.

"The purpose of this toolkit isn’t to ‘fight back’ or target those with a different lifestyle, but to add the voices of all aspects of the red meat industry," she said.

“We have a lot to be proud of, with Scotch meat not only tasting delicious and being rich in essential nutrients, but produced to some of the highest possible farming and animal welfare standards."

Underpinned by three core themes, the toolkit focuses on the sustainability, health and wellbeing, and the power of buying local.

Liam Byrne, head of meat marketing at AHDB, explained that British farmers had a 'great story' to tell to the public.

He said British farmers could demonstrate that meat and dairy produced had a lower carbon footprint than the global average, while adhering to high standards.

"We hope this pack serves them well to start those conversations to help people to reconnect with the people who produce their food," Mr Byrne added.

"We’re also excited to make farmers and their stories central to this year’s We Eat Balanced campaign.”

The campaign, which encourages the public to add British-produced meat and dairy to their diets, will return to TV screens from 4 January.

AHDB’s successful campaign highlights the role meat and dairy from the UK play in a balanced and sustainable diet.

The advert focuses on the goodness within British red meat and dairy, particularly as a natural source of vitamin B12.