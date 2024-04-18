New trailer for highly anticipated third series of Clarkson’s Farm

Amazon Prime has unveiled a new trailer for the highly anticipated third series of Clarkson’s Farm, which launches next month.

Part 1 (episodes 1-4) will launch 3 May, followed by part 2 (episodes 5-8) launching on 10 May, Amazon has confirmed.

The streaming giant has also today (18 April) launched a new trailer showcasing what will be on offer for viewers.

It says audiences can expect in-depth, authentic, and unexpected trials and tribulations as Jeremy, Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald, and Cheerful Charlie tackle the ever-unpredictable world of British farming.

"The third series of Clarkson’s Farm finds Diddly Squat Farm facing some seriously daunting challenges," a spokesperson for Amazon said.

"The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

"Jeremy urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet, so hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land - thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat.

"This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer.

"Someone new arrives to Diddly Squat, which puts Kaleb's nose out of joint – as well as the returning characters all working to help Jeremy’s farming ambitions come to fruition."

Amazon Prime is also preparing to renew Clarkson's Farm for a fourth series despite suggestions it would be axed, according to reports from September last year.