New treatments tested to help reduce cabbage losses

New treatments are being tested to help reduce the number of cabbages lost in storage from diseases caused by extreme wet weather.

The trials were set up by AHDB in response to concerns raised by the Brassica Growers Association.

Up to 50 percent of the harvested crop can be lost in storage, which costs the industry £4.5 million annually.

The aim of the trials is to find alternative storage treatments to prevent disease, with results shared in summer 2021.

In a wet harvest year like 2019, wastage levels can be in excess of 50% amongst long-term stored white cabbage due to Botrytis and Phytophthora.

“Trials to find alternative storage treatments to reduce wastage are essential to the long term economic success of this crop in the UK,” said James Rome, agronomist at East of Scotland Growers.

The research is part of AHDB's work with its Strategic Centre for Field Vegetables where, through discussion with growers, trials are set up in response to critical issues facing the industry.

Dawn Teverson, AHDB Knowledge Exchange Manager said: “We previously secured Serenade ASO, a bioprotectant, through our SCEPTREplus programme which is a useful product to prevent losses in storage for ‘normal’ seasons.

"But the extreme disease pressure last season means we now need to look at additional options for growers.”

The trials are taking place in Lincolnshire and ten different treatments are being tested.

The crop went into storage in late November and will be assessed in April/May 2021.