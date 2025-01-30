New TV advertisement campaign champions British-produced pork

A new advertisement campaign championing British pork as a healthy and versatile choice for families is set to hit TV screens in February.

AHDB's campaign ‘British Pork. But Not As You Know It’ will highlight lean cuts like loin steaks and 5% fat pork mince, showcasing their versatility and appeal.

The campaign, running until the end of February, will showcase the health benefits and value of pork, reinforcing its place as an affordable and nutritious option.

The adverts will be aired on Netflix, Sky, Channel 4, and ITVX, as well as social media, YouTube, and on in-store retail promotions.

All recipes are designed to cost less than £1.50 per portion, with an aim to appeal to cost-conscious families without compromising on taste or nutrition.

It will also showcase to consumers where their food comes from, highlighting the environmentally friendlier practices of UK pork producers.

AHDB's head of domestic marketing, Carrie McDermid, said the new campaign highlights the meat as a versatile and affordable alternative to chicken.

She said: "The adverts inspire confidence and creativity in cooking while showcasing how pork can be used in a variety of healthy and delicious dishes.

“We’re excited to see how consumers respond and are confident this campaign will drive even greater success. We encourage levy payers to support the campaign by engaging with us on social media.”

The campaign is part of the levy organisation's ongoing investment in promoting British pork and supporting farmers in reaching consumers.

Major retailers have also announced their support for the campaign, with in-store promotions highlighting British-produced pork.

Angela Christison, AHDB's pork sector director said: “We robustly test several possible campaign ideas with consumers before selecting the most powerful option.

"That way, we know we are likely to see results even better than our existing campaign, which served as the ‘thing to beat’ benchmark during the research.”

It comes as AHDB Let’s Eat Balanced campaign returned earlier this month to promote the nutritional benefits of meat and dairy as part of a varied and balanced diet.

It showcases British beef, lamb, and dairy as natural sources of essential nutrients such as protein and vitamin B12, which helps to reduce fatigue.

Pork is no longer a part of this campaign, following a re-allocation of AHDB’s pork funds announced in November 2022.