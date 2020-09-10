New TV series to help struggling farmers diversify

The series will see farmers given expert advice as they change their farms and set off in a new direction

A new Channel 5 TV series will focus on helping struggling farming families diversify and boost their businesses.

The new four-part series, given the working title 'Our Family Farm Rescue', will highlight the need for farmers to become business-minded and creative.

STV Studios, which has been commissioned by Channel 5 to make the series, said many farmers were struggling to make ends meet against the backdrop of rising overheads, changing weather patterns and Covid-19.

The series, set in four locations across the UK, will see a group of farmers given expert advice as they change their farms and set off in a new direction.







Delving deep into the roots of their family farm, each will consider what lessons can be learned from the past, whilst also looking to the future to discover new, innovative ways of sourcing an income.

Barn renovations, farm shops, accommodation pods and glamping retreats are some of the suggestions the show’s contributors will consider in their bid to revolutionise their generations-old farms.

Across the four, 60-minute programmes, viewers will get to know the farmers and their families as they follow their journeys into diversification.

Production on Our Family Farm Rescue has already begun. It will be executive produced by Rosy Marshall-McCrae and the Commissioning Editor for Channel 5 is Daniel Pearl.

Craig Hunter, Creative Director of Factual at STV Studios, said the team had been encouraged by the response they've had from farmers.

"There’s certainly no end to the list of opportunities available, which should make for a very compelling series," he said.

“Farmers have been diversifying for generations, but it would seem there’s even more reason to transform their businesses and change direction now."

Daniel Pearl, Commissioning Editor at Channel 5, said British viewers 'loved' farming shows.

TV viewing figures show that Channel 5's other farming series - Our Yorkshire Farm - topped the ratings charts in August.

"This new series will take a look at modern day farming life focusing on the many challenges they face today.

"Farmers across the UK are transforming their businesses and we hope to help these British family farms thrive again.”