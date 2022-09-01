New UK pork controls 'hugely positive step' in keeping out ASF

New legislation restricting the movement of pork and pork production into Britain is a 'hugely positive step' for the country's pig sector, the AHDB has said.

In response to the heightened risk that African swine fever (ASF) poses, Defra unveiled on Wednesday (31 August) new rules regarding the import of pork meat into the UK.

The control will strengthen the requirements for bringing pork and pork products into Britain from the EU and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states.

From today (1 September), it will no longer be legal to bring pork or pork products weighing over two kilograms, unless they are produced to the EU’s commercial standards.

This does not apply to commercial imports, which remain unaffected by the control.

The AHDB said it supported the move, as it represented a major step in the UK's efforts to keep ASF out of the country.

The levy board added it was an acknowledgement of the seriousness that the disease poses to pig health and the implications it would have on the UK's export market.

In AHDB's role representing farmers and processors, it has been working with the government, the National Pig Association (NPA) and the wider sector to raise awareness of ASF.

Mandy Nevel, AHDB head of animal welfare, said an outbreak of ASF would cause 'massive disruption' to domestic and export trade were it to reach the UK.

"This new legislation is a hugely positive step in our bid to keep the disease out and a reminder to us all to stay vigilant," she said.

“We support the NPA’s activity in working with government to encourage the introduction of new regulations to restrict the import of pork meat into the UK and implement biosecurity at our borders.

"But we also need to remember that there are other borders such as those around pig farms where biosecurity measures must be followed."

The NPA also welcomed the announcement, with senior policy adviser Rebecca Veale saying: "We are very pleased that government has understood the risk African swine fever poses to our national pig herd.

"Notifiable diseases such as ASF not only compromise the health and welfare of the pigs and potentially devastate businesses up and down the country, but an outbreak would also have huge implications for our ability to trade."

She said the risk of had 'never been so great', with the recent outbreaks in Italy and Germany linked to human movement.

"Producers do their very best to maintain high levels of biosecurity for their individual herds, and the new controls now recognise the importance of national biosecurity to complement this."