New vaccine helps protect pigs against gastrointestinal disease

The world's first intramuscular pig vaccine to control Lawsonia intracellularis – the bacteria that causes Ileitis – has been launched by MSD Animal Health.

Lawsonia intracellularis is a bacterium that causes ileitis, a gastrointestinal disease also known as porcine proliferative enteropathy.

As one of the most common gastrointestinal problems in global swine production, ileitis affects pigs’ growth and development, resulting in a sizeable negative economic impact.

Rubén Del Pozo Sacristán, technical manager for pigs at MSD, said the bacterial is 'present on most UK farms'.

He said it can hamper farms as it spreads rapidly in faeces and on people or rodents.

However, symptoms can be hard to identify as they’re often similar to many other diseases.

“Acute forms are often noticeable, with symptoms such as diarrhoea or an increase in mortality, but the subclinical form, which is most common, can be hard to identify,” he said.

“Diarrhoea is not always present, and often indicators are an increase in FCR and a reduction in weight gain, leading to variation in pig performance, but this is similar to many other health issues.

“Administering an intramuscular vaccination will ensure every animal receives the correct dose, compared to other administrative routes. Porcilis Lawsonia can help reduce the clinical signs, production losses and mortality caused by Ileitis.”