New Wales-wide survey launched to tackle rural and farm crime

A new nationwide survey has been launched to uncover the true scale of rural crime across Wales and measure how much progress has been made in tackling it.

The survey's results will help guide future policing approaches, ensuring that the concerns of rural communities continue to shape decision-making.

The ‘Rural Crime Survey – LPIP 2025’, funded by the Cymru Wledig Local Policy and Innovation Partnership (LPIP) Rural Wales, is being conducted in partnership with all four Welsh police forces.

Building on a series of surveys carried out since 2017 – which have already shaped policing practices in the Dyfed-Powys area – this latest study aims to measure progress in tackling rural crime and to understand how community perceptions have changed.

The new research, open to both farmers and rural residents across Wales, revisits the key themes raised in earlier surveys in order to examine the effectiveness of interventions and capture the views of stakeholders.

The survey is structured into four main sections: farm theft and damage; crime in your area; wildlife and the environment; and the impact of crime on people and wellbeing.

Its findings will be used to inform police and policymakers, as well as contributing to academic understanding of rural crime and community resilience.

Dr Wyn Morris from Aberystwyth Business School said: “This survey provides a crucial opportunity to understand how far Wales has come in tackling farm and rural crime.

"By examining the findings alongside previous surveys, it will highlight what’s working, assess the impact of interventions, identify ongoing challenges and inform the best ways to support rural communities in the future.”

Dafydd Llywelyn, Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “We understand how deeply rural crime can affect those directly targeted and understanding the needs of our rural communities remains essential.

"This survey is an important opportunity for people to share their experiences and have their say by completing the survey, and I urge residents to take a few minutes to complete the survey.”

The survey can be completed anonymously online, and is available in both English and Welsh.

The launch of the survey comes at a time when coordinated crackdowns and closer community vigilance are beginning to show results.

According to NFU Mutual’s latest rural crime report, the overall financial toll of rural crime across the UK has dropped by more than 16%.

Agricultural vehicle thefts, historically one of the most disruptive and costly crimes for farmers, fell by 35% to an estimated £7m.

Quad bikes and ATVs remain attractive targets for thieves, yet their theft costs also fell by 16% to £2.7m.