New Welsh farm support scheme 'inhibitive' to dairy farmers

The Welsh government's agricultural policy proposals are ‘inhibitive’ to many working in the dairy sector, NFU Cymru has warned as the Welsh Dairy Show gets underway.

While current milk prices are giving farmers gathering at the Carmarthen event some reprieve from rising input costs, many remain concerned at the direction of the new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).

Dairy farmers at the event - which returns following a three year absence - have warned that the current plans, particularly around tree planting, will inhibit their productive capacity.

The Welsh government has set ambitious goals to plant 43,000 hectares of new woodland by 2030, rising to 180,000ha by 2050.

There will also be a requirement to have at least 10% tree cover on all Welsh farms.

But producers at the Welsh Dairy Show highlighted to NFU Cymru that it was unlikely they would be able to join the new support scheme unless plans change.

The union's president, Aled Jones said that many dairy farmers thought the SFS would 'hinder' their ability to supply markets, both at home and abroad.

“Of course, Welsh farmers recognise that they have a role to play in combatting the effects of climate change," he said.

"It is crucial, though, that if the number of trees is going to be increased, this must be done in a sensitive way that protects our prime agricultural land and in doing so, protects food production."

Mr Jones said this would look different on every farm in Wales: "The blanket approach to tree planting proposed in the scheme simply won’t work," he warned.

"[It] will see many farmers, including those in dairy, opt not to join this new support scheme."

Wales' Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths has already highlighted that the current plans for the scheme are outline proposals and are not finalised.

A decision on how the final scheme will look will not be made until further consultation on the detailed proposals, in 2023

Because of this, Mr Jones said it was 'vital' for the Welsh government to listen to the concerns of the dairy and to 'fine-tune' the proposals.

“Equally, I encourage all Welsh farmers to actively engage with Welsh government’s co-design process and highlight the strong feeling from the industry on this topic.”