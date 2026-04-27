New wildfire commission aims to cut risk across UK moorlands

A new UK-wide commission has been launched as wildfires intensify across the country, with growing concern over the impact on upland farms, rural businesses and communities.

The cross-border Wildfire Commission, set up by the UK’s Regional Moorland Groups, aims to tackle one of the few controllable drivers of fire behaviour — fuel load, or the amount of vegetation that feeds a blaze — and turn theory into practical action on the ground.

The move comes as wildfire incidents surge, with 2025 recording the highest number of reported fires on record, according to the National Fire Chiefs Council.

A surge in incidents has also prompted fresh scrutiny from MPs, with the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee launching an inquiry into the growing threat, signalling increasing political focus on the issue.

Recent events have underlined the scale of the challenge. The Carrbridge and Dava Moor wildfire in Scotland, believed to be the worst in the country’s history, burned through more than 11,800 hectares of land, including grazing areas, and required a major response involving over 100 people from rural businesses and estates working alongside fire crews.

Significant resources were deployed, including specialist vehicles and equipment, with the value of assets used by land managers alone estimated at around £4m — highlighting both the cost and complexity of tackling large-scale fires for those managing the land.

Against this backdrop, the commission held its first meeting in London on 23 April, bringing together land managers, fire and rescue services and academics to focus on how fuel loads are measured, managed and reduced across different landscapes.

Mark Ewart, National Engagement Manager for Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups, said wildfire is “no longer a distant or occasional threat” but an escalating risk.

He said the commission is focused on “what actually makes a difference on the ground”, arguing that fuel load is the key factor “we can influence” when it comes to improving resilience and protecting lives.

For farmers and land managers, this includes approaches such as grazing management, cutting and controlled burning to reduce excess vegetation and lower fire risk.

The aim is to develop practical, regionally tailored approaches that can be applied consistently at scale — moving beyond discussion towards delivery.

Richard Bailey, Coordinator of the Peak District Moorland Group, said the initiative must lead to “real, tangible actions on the ground”, warning that progress in reducing wildfire impact is “long overdue”.

Iona McGregor, Regional Coordinator for the Angus Glens and Grampian Moorland Groups, said recent fires have exposed the need for better understanding of how fuel behaves across different terrains.

She said there is a need for “a more consistent and shared understanding” of fuel conditions and how risk can be reduced before fires start.

The commission will now run a series of regional workshops to develop evidence-based approaches tailored to local conditions, bringing together practical experience with scientific research.

The aim is to shift wildfire planning away from theory and towards coordinated, practical action that can be delivered by those managing the land.

However, organisers acknowledge that implementation will be complex, with different landscapes requiring different approaches and close coordination between farmers, land managers and emergency services.

With wildfires becoming more frequent and severe, the stakes are rising. Without effective action, the risk of damage to grazing land, farm infrastructure and rural livelihoods is expected to increase, placing further pressure on those working in upland areas.