New winter OSR hybrid tops AHDB Recommended List

A new winter oilseed rape hybrid has taken top position in the AHDB’s Recommended List for 2022 after demonstrating the highest gross output yield.

PT303 Protector Sclerotinia from Pioneer, the seed brand of Corteva Agriscience, returned a UK mean gross output yield of 107%.

The Turnip Yellows Virus (TuYV) resistant hybrid is also the first winter oilseed rape variety to offer genetic protection against the yield-sapping disease sclerotinia.

Corteva’s seeds and inoculants Manager Andy Stainthorpe said: “The launch of the Recommended List for 2022 has confirmed what we’ve been seeing in UK trials for the past three years.

"PT303’s yields are market-leading and it has clearly demonstrated it has the resilience required for the UK’s challenging conditions," he explained.

“PT303 provides growers with a new unique type of protection against the costly consequences of delayed or missed flowering fungicide applications.

“Sclerotinia is capable of reducing yields by as much as 60% and this can occur right at the very last hurdle for growers, just before harvest. PT303 gives growers a unique and more complete agronomic package."

Mr Stainthorpe added: “All AHDB trials are carefully treated to minimise sclerotinia infection, however, Corteva’s trials show that when sclerotinia infection levels are 25% or above the severity of the disease in PT303 is reduced by up to 75%.”

Tim Russon, an agricultural contractor and grower on 133 hectares in Lincolnshire, said he was happy with the results after trialling PT303 this year.

“I was pleased with the oilseed rape in my rotation this year and harvested it at the start of August, yielding 1.63t/acre which, with prices being up, was really positive.

“We only grew 10ha of winter oilseed rape this year as we have been nervous of the flea beetle situation over the past two years and cautious about allowing the rape to get too close in the rotation.

“I now have PT303 in the ground for the upcoming season as I was happy with what it’s done. It’s a very strong and well established crop for the time of year.”

PT303 was registered in early 2021 after delivering the highest yields in each region as shown in AHDB Candidate Trial Results, including a UK region gross output of 111%.

In the AHDB’s Candidate Trial Results, PT303 scored 7 for phoma and 6 for light-leaf spot.