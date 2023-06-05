New worm resistance EBV trialled in Wales' Hill Ram Scheme

A Welsh farmer has hailed an on-farm pilot that investigated worm resistance and resilience in hill sheep, with crucial data set to improve the efficiency of his flock.

The trial was launched in autumn 2022 as part of the Hill Ram Scheme, with research identifying genetic differences between sheep in their ability to acquire resistance to internal worm parasites.

With the increased ability of worms to survive the normal dose of wormer treatments, worm control is a key issue for sheep farmers to consider to ensure efficiency and profitability.

The desire is to find an approach that is less reliant on veterinary intervention to treat parasitic infections and therefore improve the health of sheep, drive down costs, and reduce the labour requirements.

Ten farmers from the Hill Ram Scheme, which was launched by Hybu Cig Cymru– Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), provided 999 sheep for the trial.

The scheme assessed the feasibility of developing estimated breeding values (EBVs) for traits that assess the genetic ability of sheep to resist infection from worms.

Breeding sheep that are both resistant and resilient to parasites is a step forward for the industry, with the research being the first of its kind of take place.

One farmer who took part in the research was Peter James and his father Alwyn, who run Hafod y Pant farm above Llandovery and who also own a second holding on Bannau Brycheiniog in Trecastle.

They supplied 150 improved Welsh mountain lambs to the trial, which has already provided some key data for the farm business.

Peter, who farms 1,500 ewes across the two holdings, said: “Everything to do with the trial has been very positive and I sincerely hope the project receives support to extend its lifespan.”

“Whatever happens, I will be repeating the process of the pilot this year because we have already seen some benefits.

“One ram in the flock was highlighted as being prone to worm infection, so we were able to cut our losses and remove him from our breeding programme.

“We can also follow that process through with his daughters to prevent any further negative impact on the flock, which is a huge development for us.”

Dr Heather McCalman, HCC programme delivery coordinator, explained why the industry-led pilot was so important.

She said: “Worms are very prevalent in most sheep systems and can cause severe damage to the stomach lining resulting in significant weight loss and illness.

"Worms respond to warm weather and moisture, but with the seasons changing it means farmers can be less sure of when to treat their flock.

“Using techniques like faecal egg count reduction tests, farmers have found that treatments over time have become less effective and are looking into sustainable approaches.

"Using genetics is a key factor in our work to ensure healthy animals and that quality food is produced for our consumers.”

Over 50 farmers from across Wales have taken part in the scheme.