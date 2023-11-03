Newton Rigg to remember former students killed in World War 2

Lecturers and members from the now dissolved Newton Rigg College will commemorate two former agricultural students who lost their lives in the Second World War.

The owners of what is now the Newton Rigg Estate will come together on 11 November for a special Remembrance Ceremony, after the former students were identified.

Newton Rigg College, which was Cumbria’s last remaining agricultural college, closed its doors in 2021.

Newton Rigg Society life vice president, John Rigg, who is a previous student and teacher at the college as well as a veteran himself, identified the two former students.

These were Lance Bombardier Jack Davidson, who did not return from Dunkirk in 1940, and Flight Sergeant John Clark, who was reported missing in action during an air raid on Germany in May 1943.

John Rigg said: "Unfortunately we have not been able to trace any more names so far, but it is almost inevitable that there will be others.

"It is also very likely that the two students were from Cumberland, and unfortunately we have not yet received any information about Westmorland service personnel.

"It is hoped that by releasing all this information others will be identified."

The ceremony will take place at 12.30pm in the Newton Rigg Society Memorial Garden in Newton Rigg Estate.

The Reverent David Sargent, Minister of St Andrew's Church Penrith, will hold a service of remembrance, followed by the sounding of the Last Post and a two-minute silence.