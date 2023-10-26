NFU asks councils to support local farmers 'as much as possible'

Local authorities must take more steps to support local farm businesses by pledging to source British food as much as possible, the NFU has urged.

Such a move would help councils work towards a more sustainable future, boost the local economy and support farmers, the union said.

It follows an initiative by Suffolk County Council to support the county’s farmers by ensuring all catering at council-organised events is, wherever possible, sourced from local farmers.

The recently passed motion also pledges to include meat and dairy options, alongside plant-based produce, at events.

Other councils such as Devon and North Northamptonshire have also made similar commitments to encourage people to shop locally.

NFU President Minette Batters said it was a 'win-win' for councils to support British food wherever possible.

“We have always maintained that the best and most effective way to do this is to carefully consider sourcing – where the produce has come from and the sustainability of its production – whether that’s fruit and veg or meat and dairy.

“Sourcing British food, and locally wherever possible, means councils can cut food miles, reduce reliance on imports and have a much greater understanding of the environmental standards to which food has been produced.

“It would also provide much needed support for farmers at a time when business certainty and confidence is at an all-time low, and at the same time put value back into the local economy."

Andrew Blenkiron, NFU Suffolk county chair, said farmers in the county would be 'delighted' to have the support of Suffolk County Council.

“It is good to see the vital role that farmers and growers play in the county recognised in this way."

The motion was initially proposed by deputy leader of the council, Richard Rout, who hailed the move as “a vote of confidence in our farming community”.

Mr Rout added: “It is about showing our dairy, livestock and arable farmers across the county that Suffolk County Council has your back.

“We can do more and we will do more for our farming community.”