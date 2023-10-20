Suffolk Council defies vegan trend and passes motion to support farmers

Suffolk County Council has become the third council to defy the vegan trend seen across the UK and instead show its support for livestock farmers.

The council passed a motion on Thursday (19 October) to 'always' provide locally sourced meat and dairy options, alongside plant-based options, at its catered events.

The local authority has become the third in a matter of months to defy the vegan trend, after Cornwall and North Northamptonshire councils voted to keep meat and dairy.

In addition, the motion also commits the council to urge Suffolk residents to shop locally, where possible, taking advantage of home-grown meat, dairy and plant-based options.

Backed by 59 councillors, with no votes against and three Green Party councillors abstaining, it also aims to boost the local economy and “reduce food miles to our tables.”

Councillors praised the benefits Suffolk farmers and growers offer to the region and also noted the social benefits of having a community-oriented food supply and knowing the individuals who produce food.

Additionally, councillors dispelled myths about the carbon emissions attributed to UK livestock and recognised the value of the county's farmers in meeting environmental targets.

They also highlighted the importance of maintaining a local food supply chain for food security and not depending upon the fragile global food trade.

Ultimately, councillors affirmed that the motion is not about the particularities of agrarian policy, but rather about celebrating the work that Suffolk farmers and growers do.

Speaking after the vote, Cllr. Richard Rout said: “I’m delighted that this motion passed but it is disappointing that three Green councillors felt unable to support it.

“Coming from a farming family, I know first-hand just how hard our farmers and growers work to feed and sustain our nation. Agriculture and agribusiness are an integral part of our local economy.

“This motion not only commits us to doubling down on our support for local farmers but also ensures dietary choice at all our events, keeping meat and dairy firmly on the table alongside plant-based options.”

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of external affairs for the Countryside Alliance, said it was a 'fantastic result' for Suffolk’s farmers and a 'victory for freedom of choice and common sense'.

"We have seen a number of local councils turn their backs on farmers in recent years with puerile motions that ban meat and dairy consumption," he said.

"Rural communities have had enough and are fighting back. If we were to lose livestock farming - as is undoubtedly the aim of those wanting to impose plant-based eating - our countryside would turn into a barren wasteland."

It comes in the face of several motions passed at other councils across the country, which urge residents to buy ‘plant-based’ produce in a move away from meat and dairy, while also committing to only source vegan options for councillors at events.

In 2021, Oxfordshire County Council sparked outrage among farmers, including Jeremy Clarkson, when it passed a motion submitted by a Green party councillor, to ban meat and dairy at its events.

At the time, the council justified the policy by saying it was "in the interest of the health of our planet and the health of our people".

The council also sponsored a taxpayer-funded website, urging people to adopt a plant-based diet to help “slow climate change, rein in habitat loss, and regenerate the health of our planet”.

Three councils, Edinburgh City Council, Norwich City Council and Haywards Heath Town Council in Sussex, have also signed up to the ‘Plant-Based Treaty'.

This calls for an end to the construction of any future livestock farm and pushes plant-based food in schools and hospitals. It also includes a pledge to promote vegan food over animal products.

Enfield Borough Council also removed meat from the menu of its catering service in 2020, while Cambridge City Council will transition to fully plant-based catering for council meetings by 2026.

In May 2023, Cornwall Council unanimously voted for a landmark motion which ensures a commitment to local farmers by proactively sourcing local, seasonal produce - explicitly including meat and dairy - at council events.

The council also committed to encouraging residents to ‘shop locally’ and urging them to take advantage of ‘home-grown, affordable, nutritious food’, irrespective of dietary preference.

The following month, the North Northamptonshire Unitary Authority also voted to enact a similar motion, which will see it “promote local produce”, including meat and dairy.