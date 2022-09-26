NFU attends party conferences with 'back British farming' message

The NFU is using its presence at this year's political party conferences to highlight the importance of domestic food production against the backdrop of numerous challenges.

The importance of farmers' contributions to the UK will be showcased by the union as there has "never been a more important time to back British farming".

It comes as farmers continue to experience numerous issues, such as surging prices for energy and fertiliser as well as post-Brexit labour challenges.

The NFU has a stand in the secure zone at the ongoing Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, as well as October's Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.

Delegates will be able to learn how farmers are keeping the nation fed with sustainable food while doing work to boost the environment.

The stand will also showcase the work is does with young people, by supporting STEM learning in schools via a variety of farming-based projects.

The NFU's Labour Party Conference fringe event takes place on Monday evening (26 September), at 6:30pm.

The panel will include NFU Deputy President Tom Bradshaw and Shadow Defra Secretary, Jim McMahon, MP, chaired by journalist Polly Toynbee, discussing Labour’s vision for farming and food security.

NFU President Minette Batters said attending the conferences gave the NFU 'a valuable opportunity' to showcase British farming and engage with MPs.

“There has never been a more vital time to highlight the importance of domestic food security and just how much farming delivers for the nation.

"It’s crucial that politicians from all parties recognise the value of British agriculture and what more we can do with the right policies in place."

She added: "I hope to see all of them pledge their support for the industry and back British farming.”

The NFU Conservative Party Conference fringe event will take place on Monday 3 October, 6.30pm.

The panel will consist of Minette Batters and EFRA Select Committee Chair, Robert Goodwill, MP, chaired by The Times columnist Alice Thomson, discussing the Conservative's vision for farming and food security.