NFU calls for 'ongoing action' to shield farmers from impact of rural crime

The NFU has underlined the importance for 'ongoing action' to shield farming families from the impact of rural crime, as collaboration is 'key' to tackling it.

The call has been made as National Rural Crime Action Week is underway amid rising threats such as equipment theft, livestock worrying and fly-tipping.

The NFU warned that these continued to disrupt farming businesses, leaving a 'lasting toll' on farmers and growers.

However, there had been 'encouraging progress' in rural crime prevention efforts by a number of Police and Crime Commissioners, such as Thames Valley PCC Matthew Barber, and Cheshire PCC Dan Price, it said.

Bedfordshire Police had also seen 'impressive results' from prioritising tackling rural crime through local initiatives such as rural crime task forces, anti-fly-tipping and hare coursing measures in the force’s respective counties.

The NFU said this commitment served as a model for how targeted efforts could help make significant differences, but nationally there remained 'much to do'.

“Collaboration is key to tackling these crimes effectively,” said the union's vice president Rachel Hallos, adding that the progress made by PCCs demonstrated the "positive impact that can be achieved".

“While crime is a concern wherever it occurs, rural crime presents unique challenges. The scale, cost, social impact and other effects of crime in rural areas are underestimated, under-reported and not fully understood.

“Farmers are not only bearing the financial cost of theft but also the emotional strain of knowing their family businesses are being targeted, which cannot be overlooked.”

In April this year, the new Labour government announced its rural crime strategy to stamp out crime and disorder, something which farm leaders had been calling for.

The strategy includes tougher measures to crack down on criminal activities such as equipment theft, sheep worrying and fly-tipping.

However, a key focus for many farming groups is the implementation of the secondary legislation available under the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act.

While the act currently covers ATVs and quad bikes, the NFU said there was a 'pressing need' to extend the measures to include GPS units, which have increasingly become frequent targets for theft.

GPS unit thefts alone rose by a staggering 137% to an estimated £4.2m according to NFU Mutual's 2023 rural crime report.

However, introducing a mandatory register for ATVs and other high-value equipment would be a 'crucial step' toward deterring organised crime gangs targeting farmers, the NFU said.

“This National Rural Crime Action Week provides an opportunity for the government to build on that momentum,” Ms Hallos said.

“And deliver on their promises of a rural crime strategy and send a strong message to those targeting our communities.”