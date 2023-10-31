NFU calls on parties to set out plans to protect farms from floods

The NFU is calling on all political parties to set out their plans to protect farmland from flooding following the devastation caused by Storm Babet.

Many farmers and growers are now seeing next year’s crops rotting underwater after a devastatingly wet 2023 harvest and the recent Storm Babet.

Now the Met Office has issued more weather warnings for the South West and south coast for Thursday (2 November) as Storm Ciaran approaches the UK.

In response to the damage caused by storms, the NFU has launched a campaign calling on the Environment Agency to deliver a 'proactive plan' for the watercourses and flood defences it manages.

Government must also pay farmers and growers 'fairly' for the 'vital role' they play in protecting homes and businesses when rivers breach their banks.

Additionally, the union is calling for changes to the Flood Defence Grant in Aid cost-benefit analysis to ensure that "rural communities are not disadvantaged by the nature of smaller populations in comparison to urban communities".

NFU Deputy President Tom Bradshaw said he had seen first-hand the destruction and financial stress caused by flooding to farmers’ businesses and their homes.

"Despite promises made during each catastrophic flooding event, repeated governments of all parties have failed to get to grips with the challenge of managing watercourses and flooding.

"With another storm forecast this week, we need to see plans come forward as a matter of urgency."

The union has called on the government to maintain existing flood defences and pay farmers for the public good they provide by holding floodwater on their land.

All political parties must recognise that for these long-term plans to succeed, action 'is required urgently'.

Mr Bradshaw said: “I would encourage all farmers, whether impacted by flooding or not, to sign the NFU’s open letter; one that is asking political parties to stand up and listen to those working on the frontline of climate change.

"They must deliver solutions for the future to ensure we can continue producing food while protecting our farmland and local communities.”

What is the NFU calling for?

The NFU's campaign and open letter to the government is calling for:

• A proactive management plan for Environment Agency controlled watercourses and flood defences as a priority

• Changes to the Flood Defence Grant in Aid cost-benefit analysis

• Recognition of the public goods farmers deliver