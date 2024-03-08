NFU Cymru calls for 'major overhaul' of SFS after record response

A record consultation response from Welsh farmers is a 'clear indicator of the need for major overhaul' to Welsh government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).

This is according to NFU Cymru, after over 6,700 farmers responded to the Welsh government's consultation on the SFS via the union's website.

This is more than double the previous highest response received by the organisation for any such engagement exercise.

Welsh farm leaders have long warned of the impacts of aspects of the proposals contained within the SFS outline – not least the 10% tree planting and habitat requirements – on the sector’s viability.

This mounting concern has led to mass protests across Wales, as well as the creation of a symbolic display of 5,500 pairs of wellies on the steps of the Senedd, representing the 5,500 jobs forecast to be lost if the SFS goes ahead.

NFU Cymru said the Welsh farming industry was in the "midst of an upswell of emotions that has not been witnessed since devolution".

“The overwhelming strength of feeling from our members is a clear indicator that the current proposals need a major overhaul," said the union's president, Aled Jones.

"The proposals must move beyond a scheme focussed predominately on the delivery of environmental outcomes and instead become a genuine agricultural policy that underpins food production.

“We live in uncertain times, a war in Europe, unrest in the Middle East, political instability, and trade flows around the world under threat – food security can no longer be taken for granted."

The findings of the Welsh government’s own impact assessment modelling for the SFS continues to send shockwaves throughout the industry.

It forecasts that 5,500 jobs would be lost, as well as a £200m hit to farm business income and 11% less livestock in Wales.

Mr Jones said a long-term stability mechanism was needed to ensure Welsh farming remained competitive with farmers in the UK, EU and globally.

"It must be an integral element of the final Sustainable Farming Scheme," he said, "A policy is needed that protects jobs in farming and the supply chain".

Wales' Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said she expected changes to be made to the proposals as a result of the consultation.

She also reaffirmed the Welsh government’s commitment to supporting farming as "a crucial means of addressing the climate and nature emergency".

The Minister said today (8 March): “I’d like to assure everyone who has taken part in the consultation - we are listening and we will take all views into account.

"We have to get this right, the future of food production in Wales depends on it.”

An analysis and a summary of the consultation's responses will be published by the Welsh government later in the spring.