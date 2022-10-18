NFU Cymru issues new bovine TB policy recommendations

An NFU Cymru group of farmers has delivered recommendations to the Welsh government on improving bovine TB policy as the disease continues to impact farmers across the country.

The NFU Cymru TB Focus Group met with Minister of Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths to discuss the detailed findings of the group’s report on bovine TB in Wales and its impact on farming.

Areas of recommendation that were discussed included testing, communication, biosecurity and alternative routes for finishing or selling cattle under bTB restrictions.

While data suggests that the number of animals slaughtered due to bovine TB has reduced by nearly 16% in the last 12 months, this still accounts for over 9,700 animals and bTB continues to spread into new areas.

There were also 648 new herd incidents over the same period, accounting for a 2% increase on the previous 12 months.

NFU Cymru used its meeting with the Minister to reiterate the industry’s commitment to playing its part in eradicating Wales of this disease.

The union also stressed that active removal of disease across all vectors was critical to a successful bovine TB eradication strategy.

TB Focus Group Chairman, Roger Lewis said he was pleased to hear that the Welsh government wanted to work in partnership with the farming industry.

He said: “NFU Cymru TB Focus Group was able to offer its suggestions for practical improvements that could be made to improve communication between farmers, vets, APHA and Welsh government.

"Clearer and more concise communications will help build understanding and engagement, all of which is key to tackling the disease."

Ahead of Welsh government publishing its refreshed bTB programme later this year, NFU Cymru also urged Ms Griffiths to ensure that policy is accountable to industry – the vets and farmers tasked with delivering it.

Mr Lewis said: “The focus group is of the opinion that the status quo cannot continue and as farmers we are committed to playing our part in eradicating this disease from our herds and countryside.

"However, if we are to be successful the approach to eradication must be comprehensive and today, we once again stressed to the Minister the need to control disease wherever it exists."

He added: “Finally, we must remember that behind every bTB statistic there is a farming family impacted by this disease.

"The impact a bTB breakdown has on the mental health and well-being of farmers, vets and everyone else associated cannot be overstated. We owe it to them to get this policy right."