NFU Cymru's protest wellies donated to children's charity

NFU Cymru has donated hundreds of pairs of wellingtons to a children's charity following their display on the steps of the Senedd as part of an industry protest.

In March, the union created a symbolic display of 5,500 pairs of wellies to represent the jobs forecasted to be lost through the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) proposals.

Following this, NFU Cymru pledged that the wellies would be donated to charitable causes in Africa and the shipment of footwear is due to land there in the coming days.

However, the union received well in excess of the 5,500 pairs originally requested, leading it to donate the remainder to a children's charity, the Stephens and George Charitable Trust.

NFU Cymru deputy president, Abi Reader said: “As part of NFU Cymru I get to meet some incredible people and organisations both in and outside the farming industry and this was no exception.

"The work that the staff and volunteers of the Trust do for the young people in their community is heart-warming to see, and the fact that we have been able to donate some of the wellies will make such a difference to the users of their service.”

The trust was set up 14 years ago to help young people in the Merthyr Tydfil County Borough raise their literacy standards and to make books accessible to all.

The charity has now grown and the work it does today varies from community outreach in schools, reading help and a baby bookwork project.

Amanda Williams, charity administrator said: “As a charity we work with young people throughout the area, some of which have no support at home.

"But coming to our events makes them feel like part of something, and gives them a safe space to be themselves, while learning in new and exciting ways.

"We plan to pass on these wellies to those who need them at an upcoming event so they can get involved in outdoor activities without adding financial pressure to their parents.”

The wellies were originally collected by NFU Cymru as part of the union’s symbolic display on the steps of the Senedd in March.

The emphatic display depicted the 5,500 jobs at risk within the immediate farming sector if the Sustainable Farming Scheme went ahead in its current form.