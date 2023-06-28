NFU Cymru seeks 'urgent review' into Wales' bracken herbicide rejection

NFU Cymru has asked the Welsh government to urgently review a decision to refuse an application for Asulox, an important bracken herbicide.

The Welsh government recently refused an application for an emergency authorisation for the use of Asulox to control bracken in Wales for this year.

The application refusal in Wales mirrors the decision taken in Scotland, however an emergency authorisation has been granted in England to allow the use of the herbicide.

Farm leaders in Scotland have also called on the Scottish government to grant urgent approval for Asulox.

Bracken is an invasive plant which is poisonous to livestock, and can also pose a significant threat to biodiversity, drinking water quality, agriculture and public health.

NFU Cymru policy adviser, Dafydd Jarrett said the union was 'extremely disappointed' with the Welsh government's move, despite concerns previously raised by the industry.

"We believe this decision is a huge backward step in the control of bracken in Wales," Mr Jarrett warned.

“NFU Cymru fails to understand what further evidence has been considered on possible adverse effects in the 2023 emergency authorisation, when the application on use was the same as the previous 10 applications which have been granted."

He said there were 'clear environmental benefits' to controlling bracken, as the refusal of the Asulox application 'could be considered counterintuitive' to Welsh government’s own ambitions to plant more trees, as many of these areas bracken must be controlled for effective establishment.

He added: "It is regrettable that an important tool has now been totally lost to farmers with no alternative chemical treatment possible and no aerial control of bracken.

“NFU Cymru is asking Welsh government for immediate sight of the HSE evidence on which this decision appears to be based, particularly given that Defra has allowed emergency authorisation in England.

“We are asking Welsh government to urgently review this decision on Asulox to ensure Welsh farmers still have use of this important management tool.”