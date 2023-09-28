NFU Cymru slams lack of government response on 10% tree cover plan

NFU Cymru has again criticised the Welsh government for not addressing the 'very real issues' the industry has over its 10% tree cover proposal.

Every farm in the country will have to have at least 10% of tree cover to be eligible for Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) payments.

The post-Brexit scheme is set to replace the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Glastir from 2025.

The Welsh government has set ambitious tree planting targets of 43,000 hectares by 2030, with 180,000 hectares by 2050.

NFU Cymru, which has frequently raised issues with the tree planting proposal, said it was 'extremely concerned' over the lack of response the industry has had from the Welsh government.

In a statement to the Senedd made in the summer, the Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths acknowledged that flexibility would be required with regard to the 10% tree cover requirement.

She explained the areas unsuitable for tree planting and those being considered for exclusion from the total area used to calculate the 10%.

These include existing inappropriate semi-natural habitats, including designated sites, deep peat; unplantable features such as scree and rock outcrops and tenanted land where tenants do not have the authority to plant trees.

But NFU Cymru said the proposal would still present a 'real barrier' to scheme participation for many farmers in Wales.

The union's president, Aled Jones said: “It will come as no surprise that NFU Cymru is extremely concerned that the very real issues we have highlighted relating to Welsh Government’s 10% tree cover have not yet been addressed

"We remain in no doubt that Welsh government’s 10% tree cover targets present a very real barrier to scheme participation for many farmers in Wales.

"In our response to the SFS outline proposals last year, NFU Cymru highlighted the broad range of issues associated with the 10% tree cover and 10% habitat targets.

"Some are regulatory, some are environmental, some are economic, some are agronomic – but all need to be understood and addressed within the scheme design."