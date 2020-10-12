NFU issues farmers free gatepost signs to warn walkers

A gatepost sign urging ramblers and dog walkers to visit the countryside responsibly is being issued out to farmers for free.

Visitors to the countryside have spiked following the start of the Covid-19 crisis in the United Kingdom.

During the height of lockdown, concerns were raised about this increase as some showed a lack of knowledge or care for the Countryside Code.

Reports ranged from cars parked in narrow lanes preventing access, to used disposable BBQs and litter being left in fields.







There were also cases where livestock were being encountered by members of the public, and increases in sheep worrying.

Following this, the NFU has now made its Countryside Code gatepost sign freely available to its members.

The sign was initially produced when the easing of the lockdown bought an influx of visitors to rural areas.

The union says it should be displayed only on rights of way due to its wording.

If used near livestock, it adds that the sign should be accompanied by its yellow dog walking notice.