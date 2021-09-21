NFU launches new welfare in transport guidance

The NFU has launched new guidance for the beef, lamb, dairy and poultry sectors to further improve animal welfare during travel.

The cross-sector guidance aims to support continued animal welfare post-farmgate with advice for farmers and hauliers on effective animal transport.

It also includes downloadable posters to raise awareness of best practice and provides guidance on everything associated with animal transport.

It comes following Defra’s recent response to the welfare in transport consultation, in which the NFU highlighted that the focus of both government and industry should be to ensure the best possible welfare outcomes.

This includes focusing on the types of journeys made, the animal’s fitness to travel, loading and unloading animals properly and driver training.

NFU livestock board chairman Richard Findlay said maintaining high animal welfare in transport was a priority for all livestock farmers.

“This new guidance demonstrates our commitment to prioritising welfare and further improving our already high standards of animal welfare.

"We will continue to work with Defra to find evidence-based solutions that deliver practical and meaningful welfare improvements.”

The guidance also provides more information on how to deal with issues such as transporting injured and sick animals, transporting casualty animals and emergency slaughter on farm.

NFU poultry board chairman Thomas Wornham explained that the poultry sector had invested heavily in improving bird welfare at all stages throughout the supply chain.

“We’ve always maintained that it is the overall quality of the journey that determines animal welfare during transport and this guidance highlights the important role farmers play in maintaining our high welfare standards.”

The guidance and posters are now available to view on the NFU's website.