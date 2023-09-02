NFU launches series to battle misconceptions around UK livestock sectors

The NFU has launched a new online series aiming to help farmers explain the role of the UK's livestock sectors in a bid to battle misconceptions.

The 'A closer look at…' online series will focus on the livestock, dairy and poultry sectors and the role they play in improving the environment and animal welfare.

The series, available to NFU members, will act as a tool to positively promote livestock sectors to interested parties, such as MPs or supply chain contacts, the NFU said.

The union added that the initiative would be updated "in line with fresh information as soon as it becomes available".

"Many elements of agriculture can sometimes be misunderstood by those in industry, government and the general public," the NFU explained.

"These editions aim to set the record straight on some of the misconceptions around environmental impact, nutritional benefit, and the overall wellbeing of our animals."

With questions being raised surrounding UK livestock production, the NFU said it was crucial that farmers were equipped with facts and evidence to engage the public in "honest, realistic and scientifically evidenced accounts of British agriculture".

'A closer look at livestock' and 'A closer look at dairy' will tackle the science around emissions, while the 'A closer look at poultry' will explain egg labelling and look at the different types of egg production systems.

All three will look at the health benefits of having eggs, meat and dairy as part of a healthy diet.

The works comes on the back of the NFU's Rethinking Ruminants Member Toolkit, which was launched to help clarify the industry to members of the public.