NFU launches #YourHarvest 2023 campaign amid 'tough year' for growers

Farmers are reaching out to the public and MPs to raise the importance of the crops sector amid a 'tough year' of unpredictable costs and market volatility.

The arable sector is marking the start of this year’s harvest with the launch of the NFU's #YourHarvest 2023 campaign, which is now in its fifth year.

Working with farmers, the NFU will be reaching out to the public and MPs during the campaign to demonstrate the value of the British arable sector.

The union said the campaign was 'more important than ever' following record agricultural inflation and market volatility.

New modelling work suggests that arable farmers are facing more than a 50% drop in profits this year amid lower commodity prices and a fall in BPS payments.

As part of this year's campaign, the NFU is urging farmers to use TikTok to showcase harvest to younger people, after recent research showed under-35s had trouble knowing where food comes from.

NFU combinable crops board chairman Matt Culley said: “The NFU is always evolving its content to ensure we are staying relevant - TikTok is a growing part of that mix - and we’re excited to engage with a younger audience.

“This year we will highlight the hard work of British arable farmers during harvest by bringing their stories to life though a series of short, fun and informative videos.

"Farming families will be describing what they are growing in their fields, how technology like GPS helps them harvest efficiently, and even showcasing the journey barley takes as part of the beer-making process."

He added: “It continues to be a tough year for the arable sector with farmers’ experiencing unpredictable farm costs and ongoing market volatility.

"That’s why this year’s #YourHarvest campaign is more important than ever."

The NFU has provided farmers infographics, an animation, a video and other resources that they can use to show the value of arable farming.