NFU Mutual re-opens books for avian influenza insurance

NFU Mutual has re-opened its offer for new avian influenza insurance policies, but there is only a short window of time to apply.

The news comes after poultry producers faced the prospect of no insurance against bird flu as the risk of disease incursion begins to heighten, which is from October to March.

As a temporary solution, NFU Mutual has agreed to reopen applications to its insurance cover, but only for a short period, with a deadline set for 4 October.

NFU Mutual took the decision to stop insuring against avian influenza three years ago.

However, the insurer opened its books earlier this year to new policies taken on outside of the high-risk period, which is between April to September.

The move comes after insurance provider Apollo also withdrew from the market, leaving many producers vulnerable to losses throughout the susceptible disease period.

Adam Williams, NFU Mutual animal disease portfolio manager, said: “As the UK’s leading rural insurer, we understand that AI outbreaks can have devastating impacts on the poultry industry.

“To ensure this insurance product is sustainable and viable for customers both this year and in the future, the policy was open from new business between 1 April and 1 September and closed in the volatile, high-risk period of October to March.

“These customers will be able to take out a policy until 4 October and all new policies will run until 15 May 2025, allowing producers to renew outside of the volatile period for avian influenza.

"We will continue to work with industry and insurance partners to offer customers financial protection against this damaging disease.”

NFU Poultry Board chair James Mottershead stressed the importance of insurance that covers losses from bird flu breakouts.

“We are now entering a critical period for poultry producers,” he said. “As the risk of avian influenza ramps up, then so does the vital need to ensure adequate insurance cover and protection.

“The NFU has been supporting members impacted by changes within the marketplace. Any producers who are affected can contact NFU CallFirst for advice and support.”