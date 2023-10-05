NFU's Indian-inspired harvest lessons reach over 100,000 students

The NFU has celebrated this year's British harvest by reaching over 100,000 students with its new live lesson: Harvest Thali.

This year, students learnt how all the key ingredients of a thali - a common dish in India - are grown and produced in the UK.

The NFU said this year’s focus on the ingredients for a thali was "a brilliant way to make agriculture a more diverse space".

Students had the opportunity to use these ingredients and cook alongside Herefordshire based chef Rayeesa Asghar-Sandys to celebrate British produce and the end of harvest.

Key Stage 1 children made a Palak Paneer dish, learning how to grow onions, spinach and coriander.

They also learnt about where the milk for paneer cheese comes from for the dish, meeting the robotic milkers on farmer Elaine’s dairy farm.

And Key Stage 2 students learnt how to make a tandoori chicken roti, following where chapati flour comes from and virtually visited one of the UK’s remaining working watermills.

A butcher also taught them how to safely prepare chicken and they visited a garlic farmer on the Isle of Wight.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “We’re in our fourth year of live lessons celebrating harvest and I’m so proud of the huge number of schools and children we’ve been able to reach.

“This year’s focus on the delicious ingredients for a thali is a brilliant way to make agriculture a more diverse space where everyone feels welcome.

"All while giving students insights into where their food comes from and inspiring them to think about a career in food and farming.”

Lenia Greenaway, head teacher at St Peter's C of E Infant School, in Tandridge said: "There is always a real buzz around the classroom when this takes place and the whole school gets involved.

“It's a great way of teaching children about where their food comes from and that it doesn't just come from the supermarket. This gives them that reference point.

"It is always a great way of helping children to learn a bit more about another culture."