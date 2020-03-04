NFU Scotland calls for £100m of additional funding to fight climate crisis

The Scottish government announced last month £40 million funding to help farmers combat climate change

NFU Scotland has called for £100m of additional Scottish government funding each year to help the industry become greener.

The Scottish government recently announced £40m funding to help farmers and crofters move toward climate-friendly practices.

Announced last month, the Agricultural Transformation Programme aims to support the industry's contribution in meeting Scotland’s climate change ambitions.

The fund will support farmers in undertaking a range of actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support sustainable farming and land use.







But NFU Scotland has now said the funding levels need to be 'substantially above' the £40m initially announced.

The union said the existing fund proposal could be "highly destabilising" for farmers in the country.

NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick told BBC News: "Farmers and crofters must be incentivised to take up fundamental measures focusing on soils, input costs and emission reduction.

"It is essential that such actions are taken up by a much wider swathe of Scottish agriculture and that all doing so are appropriately supported."

The union added that the farming industry will play a "key role" in achieving the government's climate change goals.

Rural Economy Secretary, Fergus Ewing said the Scottish government 'will do all it can to provide stability for farmers in the critical years ahead'.

"Clearly there are wider matters to take on board including how we shift resource to support farmers to undertake activity which will allow them to play their part in cutting emissions and enhancing our natural environment," he said.

It comes as the Scottish government recently-announced the Climate Change Bill, which aims to have all of Scotland's emissions offset by 2045.