NFU Scotland to hear farmers' views on future ag policy

NFU Scotland is to undertake a series of online and face-to-face meetings ahead of responding to a government consultation on a new agricultural policy for Scotland.

The purpose of the meetings is to set out the current situation, the intentions of the Scottish government and gauge current thinking from farmers and crofters.

The meetings will look at how farmers can best be supported to deliver on sustainable food production, climate ambitions and nature restoration simultaneously.

Central to to the transition to a new Scottish farming policy will be taking forward the recommendations of the Farmer-led Climate Change Groups (FLGs) to pave the way for legislation that will redefine agricultural support.

NFU Scotland's programme of engagement with farmers kicks off with a national webinar on Wednesday 13 October at 7pm, chaired by the union's president Martin Kennedy, and include a presentation from director of policy Jonnie Hall.

Registration is online, and will be followed by a series of meetings around the country at which both Martin Kennedy and Jonnie Hall will attend

It comes after NFU Scotland launched its proposal for a future support package via its report 'The Transition to Future (Conditional) Agricultural Support' in July.

These proposals for the structure of future support distilled the concepts and principles from the five FLGs and the union’s own ‘Steps to Change’ proposals to design a uniquely Scottish future agricultural policy framework.

In August, the Scottish government announced the establishment of the Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board (ARIOB).

The Scottish government consultation, which closes in mid-November, also builds on the recommendations from the FLGs.

It sets out several key questions which are intended to inform wider work on the development of agricultural policy and the replacement to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Both the consultation and the outputs of the ARIOB will directly inform proposals for a future Agriculture Bill.

The Bill is expected to be introduced in 2023 to deliver a new support framework for Scottish producers.

NFU Scotland's director of policy Jonnie Hall said this was a 'defining moment' for agriculture in the country.

"The prize of a new, properly funded agricultural support package that delivers for Scotland’s current and future needs is the biggest priority for the union," he said.

"We need to move beyond the rhetoric and see action that will deliver meaningful change for our farmers and crofters."

He added: "The challenge facing Scottish agriculture has never been clearer – tackling climate change and biodiversity loss whilst simultaneously contributing to Scotland’s ambitious food and drink sector targets. It is not a case of one over the others.

“To achieve this, Scottish government must act now to implement and deliver. Further talk or delay will inevitably lead to failure, and an unbearable cost to the rural economy and its communities as well as the environment. "