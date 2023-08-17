NFU seeks more farmers to become school ambassadors

The NFU is seeking more ambassadors as part of a programme aimed at growing the understanding of British food and farming within secondary schools.

The Farmers for Schools programme sees farmers provide pupils with first-hand experiences about how their food is produced, along ag career opportunities.

So far, more than 200 farmer ambassadors are visiting schools around the country.

The programme builds on the NFU's work in primary schools with the successful Farmvention challenge and Farming STEMterprise project.

One current ambassador, Luke Abblitt, said the Farmers for Schools programme was "so important in bridging knowledge gaps".

He said: "I truly believe that children need to learn where their food comes from, and who is better to explain this than the farmers and growers producing it?

"I’ve done school talks in the past and have been concerned by how removed students are from the way food is produced and its role in nature.

"TV programmes have got people thinking and understanding more about agriculture, and now is the time to build on that and teach the next generation of workers and consumers about British food and farming.”

NFU President Minette Batters added that the programme gave farmers the opportunity to pass on their knowledge and expertise to the next generation.

She said it also allowed producers to talk about farming’s role in producing food for the nation and the role it played in caring for the environment.

“With the popularity of our Farmvention competition, we see year-on-year how much the nation’s students love to get involved with farming as part of their education."

The NFU has launched three training courses to give farmers the tools to deliver an engaging presentation for an assembly:

• Jubilee Hall, Malpas, Cheshire, SY14 8NN – 17 October 2023

• NFU Stoneleigh Headquarters, Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, CV8 2TZ – 23 October 2023

• NFU Westminster, 18 Smith Square, Westminister, SW1P 3HZ – 24 October 2023