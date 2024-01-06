NFU submits formal complaint to Ofcom after Channel 4's beef programme

The NFU has formally complained to Ofcom following the broadcast of Channel 4's 'The Big British Beef Battle' as it contained a 'number of factual inaccuracies'.

The programme, which aired last month, called on the public to reduce their beef consumption as a means to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It made various claims about livestock systems that were based on research on farming in the US, South America and Australia, where practices differ widely from those in the UK.

It also urged the audience to “cancel” the British countryside and British beef due to its climate impact.

The NFU said the controversial programme had breached three sections of Ofcom's Broadcasting Code.

Its new letter to the regulator comes after a separate letter of complaint was sent to Channel 4 and the producers of the show after it was first aired.

"Aside from containing a number of factual inaccuracies, a number of the claims made during the show were based on research on livestock farming that takes place outside of the UK," the NFU said.

"The letter of complaint has carefully scrutinised the broadcasting code and identified specific areas of the programme that we consider have breached it."

"In summary, it focuses on how the programme relied on and presented global statistics in a misleading way; failed to accurately represent the British beef industry, such that its representation was unfair; and failed to adequately represent alternative viewpoints."

Since its first airing at the start of December, the programme has already attracted more than 220 complaints to Ofcom, including from other industry organisations such as AHDB.

In a previous letter sent to Channel 4 and the producers of the show, the NFU urged them to portray British farming and food production in an “accurate and informed” manner.

The union also called for the industry to be included in any future productions that focus on farming and food production in the UK.