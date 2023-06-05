NFU to meet 40 police forces to discuss surge in rural crime

Farm leaders and dozens of police forces are coming together for the first time to discuss the growing rural crime wave sweeping Britain.

Industry bodies such as the NFU and NFU Mutual will meet with representatives from 40 police forces to discuss a surge in machinery and equipment thefts, livestock rustling and fly-tipping.

The National Rural Crime Unit Conference, taking place today (5 June) in Stoneleigh, Warwickshire will examine ways of combatting these huge rises in cases.

Industry groups have said there is an urgent need to improve police and industry co-ordination and problem solving to combat rural crime.

The event, launched by the NFU, will include raising awareness across rural communities, preventative measures, and sharing key information and intelligence.

As an example of the rural crime spike, research from NFU Mutual has revealed the cost of GPS theft in the first four months of 2023 exceeded £500,000.

This was more than double compared to the same period last year.

In April, thieves stole tractor GPS systems worth approximately £150,000 across farms in Norfolk.

NFU vice president David Exwood, who is hosting the event, said highly organised gangs of criminals continued to plague the British countryside.

“Today’s conference demonstrates the importance of a collaborative approach with farmers, policymakers and police forces working together effectively at national and local level to help protect farmers.”

Bob Henderson, NFU Mutual lead on rural crime, explained that specialist police support was highly effective in tackling rural crime.

"Since NFU Mutual funded and set up a dedicated agricultural vehicle theft unit in 2010 it has shared intelligence, delivered training, and worked with police forces to seize millions of pounds of stolen machinery.

"This team is now part of the new Rural Crime Unit which will strengthen work at a national level so that specialist police resources can be targeted where they are needed most."

Head of the National Rural Crime Unit, Superintendent Andy Huddleston, accepted "the need and want to do more" to fight rural crime.

“I am grateful to the NFU and NFU Mutual in helping us host this first ever meeting of all rural crime operational Inspectors from across all regions of the UK.

“The many rural crime leads at this meeting are doing great work across the UK both operationally and strategically to tackle these crimes.

“The newly formed National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU) is designed to do this and support UK police forces combat the organised crime groups that target rural communities.”