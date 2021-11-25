NFU urges farmers to take action as housing order introduced

The NFU has urged poultry farmers and backyard keepers to take action 'as quickly as possible' following the introduction of mandatory housing measures.

Defra has announced that tougher measures will be rolled out across the UK from Monday 29 November following an uptick in bird flu outbreaks.

The compulsory housing order, announced yesterday, applies to all poultry keepers, whether they have one hen in the garden or a large poultry business.

The NFU said it was working with its members to ensure they had all the necessary measures in place by Monday.

The union's chief poultry adviser Aimee Mahony said: “Protecting bird health and welfare is our number one priority.

"The introduction of national housing measures will help keep all birds, whether they are part of a commercial or back-yard flock, as safe as possible."

Mr Mahony said it was vital that farmers and keepers report any signs of disease in their birds at the earliest opportunity.

He added: “Poultry keepers only have a few days to prepare and implement the additional measures that are now required.

"Given the urgency of the situation, I encourage everyone to take action as quickly as possible."

The additional housing measures build on the existing Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, which was introduced in Britain on 3 November 2021.

The introduction of housing measures means that, in addition to housing all poultry and captive birds, keepers must take extra precautions to keep their flocks safe.

This includes regular cleaning and disinfecting of equipment, clothing and vehicles, and limiting access to non-essential workers or visitors.