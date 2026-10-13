NFU urges stronger border inspections after Ukrainian egg recall

The UK imported over 15,400 tonnes of Ukrainian eggs in 2025, more than 19 times the previous year's volume

The NFU is demanding tougher checks on imported eggs after Salmonella was detected in supplies from Ukraine, renewing concerns over food safety and overseas production standards.

The union is urging the government to strengthen border inspections and ensure imported food meets the same production standards as British produce.

NFU Poultry Board chair Will Raw said the discovery reinforced warnings the union had been raising for more than a year about the rapid growth in overseas egg imports.

“This is a stark reminder that imported food must be held to the same standards as British produce. We need stronger import controls, effective border inspections and a robust system of core production standards that applies equally to imports and domestic production.”

The warning follows a sharp rise in Ukrainian egg imports, with more than 15,400 tonnes entering the UK in 2025, over 19 times the volume recorded the previous year.

From January to July 2026, imports in each month exceeded the combined volumes recorded in the corresponding months of 2023, 2024 and 2025, according to the NFU.

The union expects total Ukrainian egg imports this year to surpass last year's figure, adding to its concerns over the scrutiny of overseas production standards.

The renewed demands follow confirmation that Salmonella Enteritidis was detected in eggs from one Ukrainian supplier, with the strain associated with 36 infections reported in England during 2026.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that the strain was genetically different from those linked to a separate, ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) subsequently ordered businesses to withdraw and recall affected eggs supplied by Ukrainian producer Yasensvit Ltd.

The affected products, marked with the code 3UA1012066, were distributed mainly through wholesalers and catering businesses, although some may have reached smaller retailers.

Major supermarket chains did not sell the affected eggs, and the FSA has confirmed that UK-produced eggs are unaffected.

Mr Raw said the findings raised serious questions about the standards applied to imported food and the protection of consumers.

“The public rightly expects the food they purchase to be safe, regardless of where it originates.”

He urged shoppers to support British egg producers while concerns remain over the standards and scrutiny of imported products.

The NFU has repeatedly called for a system of core production standards applying equally to domestic and imported food, arguing that British farmers should not face competition from products produced to lower standards.

The FSA considers eggs produced under the British Lion Code and Laid in Britain assurance schemes to present a very low risk of Salmonella.

Both schemes provide traceability and assurance that eggs originate from hens vaccinated against Salmonella, helping consumers identify products produced under recognised standards.

The agency also advises catering businesses to source eggs from reputable suppliers able to demonstrate their origin and traceability.

Consumers are encouraged to check where their eggs come from, including looking for British origin labelling when shopping or eating out.

The NFU said it would continue pressing ministers and regulators to strengthen import controls, improve border inspections and ensure overseas food products are properly scrutinised.

Mr Raw said the union would also continue working to protect confidence in Britain's egg sector and the production standards maintained by domestic farmers.