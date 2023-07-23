NFU urges young farmers to apply to Cereals Development Programme

The next generation of arable farmers are being encouraged to apply for the Cereals Development Programme, offering in-depth knowledge of the sector.

The NFU's programme, which was launched at last month's Cereals event, aims to enhance farmers' knowledge of the arable sector.

Members of the union aged between 25 and 35 can now apply, which will run from November 2023 until February 2024.

Successful applicants will attend a number of events and visits which will provide an insight into a variety of aspects of the combinable crops sector.

This will include growing, grain marketing, plant breeding and policy making.

The programme is operated in partnership with the seed, fertiliser and grain cooperative Openfield, and organised with CDP Chair Richard Heady, who was elected from the previous cohort.

He said: “The CDP was a great opportunity to meet like-minded farmers. It gave me the confidence to market my own grain, a better understanding of current farming issues, and led me into further roles within the NFU.”

This year’s programme will follow a similar format to previous years, and includes visits to both the NFU and Openfield headquarters as well as a trip to Westminster to take a tour around parliament.

Industry visits to Portbury Docks, Moy Park and the John Innes Centre will also be included, as well as some new trips which are being planned for this year.

Programme members will also hear from guest speakers from across the industry.

Previous participants in the CDP have gone on to become both regional and national Crops Board members, as well as wider industry leaders and NFU officeholders.

To apply, farmers should email their CV along with a covering letter explaining why they'd like to be part of the programme.

The deadline for applications is 31 July 2023.