NFU warns farmers over ransomware attacks targeting cold stores

Potato growers are urged to review IT security amid reports of attempted ransomware attacks on agricultural cold stores

Farmers are being urged to tighten security around agricultural cold stores after attempted ransomware attacks were reported to the NFU, raising concerns over the vulnerability of computer-controlled storage systems.

The NFU issued the warning on 13 November after reports of attempted attacks were raised during a meeting of its Horticulture and Potatoes Board.

The union urged farmers and growers to "check their IT systems are up to date" and "seek digital security advice if needed".

The warning follows a series of suspected cyber attacks affecting supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe, highlighting the potential risks facing businesses reliant on connected cooling equipment.

On 2 November, refrigeration systems at 13 SuperValu stores in Ireland were affected by a cyber incident, forcing retailers to remove chilled and frozen products from sale as a precaution.

Similar incidents were reported in Belgium and Sweden, where refrigeration temperatures rose unexpectedly, with some supermarkets forced to discard food.

However, no connection has been established between the European supermarket incidents and the attempted ransomware attacks reported to the NFU.

For potato growers and horticultural businesses, interference with computer-controlled cold stores could have serious consequences, potentially disrupting refrigeration, ventilation and temperature monitoring.

Prolonged disruption could leave stored potatoes, vegetables and other perishable produce vulnerable to deterioration, creating additional costs and potentially affecting deliveries to customers.

Ransomware is a form of cybercrime in which malicious software locks users out of computer systems or encrypts files, with criminals demanding payment to restore access.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) advises businesses to protect themselves through regular software updates, secure account access and reliable backups of important information.

Farmers using remotely monitored cold stores should also review who can access their systems, including third-party contractors and equipment suppliers.

Additional precautions include using multi-factor authentication, securing remote connections and maintaining offline backups that can be used to restore essential business information.

The NCSC warns that paying a ransom does not guarantee the recovery of encrypted files or prevent further attacks.

Meanwhile, the NFU has raised a separate warning about criminals using artificial intelligence to impersonate people's voices and request money.

The union said: "We are also aware of scammers more generally using artificial intelligence to mimic voices and request money."

Such technology could allow fraudsters to imitate trusted contacts, potentially tricking farming businesses into transferring money or disclosing sensitive information.

Farmers are therefore advised to independently verify unexpected payment requests, particularly when they appear to come from familiar contacts or suppliers.

The NFU has not confirmed how many agricultural businesses were involved in the reported ransomware attempts, whether any were based in the UK or whether any cold-storage systems were successfully compromised.

It has also not reported any confirmed losses of stored produce linked to the attempted attacks.

However, the warning highlights the potential disruption cyber incidents could cause to farming businesses increasingly dependent on digital technology.

Farmers are being encouraged to review their IT security, assess the protection of connected storage equipment and seek specialist advice where necessary.