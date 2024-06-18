NFU writes to police leaders after patrol car hit escaped cow

The NFU has written to leading police organisations to find out more about the way an incident involving an escaped calf in Surrey was handled.

The union has moved quickly to reach out to police leaders after disturbing video footage showed police in Surrey ramming a patrol car into an escaped calf.

Both farmers and the general public have reacted with shock to the incident, which happened near Staines on Friday evening (14 June).

Since then, a police officer has been removed from frontline duties. NFU Livestock Board chair, David Barton said he was 'deeply shocked' by the 'awful' footage.

He said: “It’s very rare for a cow or calf to get loose in an urban environment and I understand that the police have a responsibility to first and foremost protect the public.

"But there has to be a protocol in place to humanely and safely deal with these situations," Mr Barton added.

The NFU said it was working with Surrey Police, and other forces across the country, to help ensure the situation doesn’t happen again.

Since the incident, it has met with rural crime specialists from 40 police forces to understand the challenges they face when dealing with livestock.

Meetings have led to agreement that lessons should be learned, the NFU said, adding that it would be a positive move for police to work with the union in the future.

Potential future solutions could involve police understanding how to contact APHA’s on-call vet and having emergency access to the government’s Cattle Tracing System.

What is the NFU asking for?

In the letter to the National Police Chiefs' Council and the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, the union has asked:

• What is the police protocol for dealing with farm animals and was this followed?

• What is the system for contacting farmers in these circumstances?

• What training is there for officers to help them deal with incidents involving livestock?

• Can NFU work with NPCC &/or APCC to avoid incidents such as this?