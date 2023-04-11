NI badger cull moves step closer as government seeks views

Northern Ireland has moved a step closer to a badger cull after an expression of interest call was made to tackle bovine TB in the region.

The announcement by Department of Agriculture (DAERA) invites companies to confirm their interest and ability to deliver a badger cull.

This is the first stage of the appointment process, with any successful company to enter a contract with DAERA.

The incidence rate of TB in cattle in Northern Ireland has been increasing steadily, reaching record highs.

The cost of the disease to the public purse is in excess of £50 million per year.

Delivery of a cull would be on a not-for-profit basis with the farmer-led company funding the cull itself, DAERA said.

It explained that the department would provide authorisation and oversight.

"At this time, no cull has been authorised," DAERA stressed, "This stage in the process enables DAERA to work with the appointed cull company in preparatory work prior to any cull taking place."

The closing date for receipt of completed expression of interest forms is 21 April 2023.