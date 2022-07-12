NI calls on UK and EU to agree solution to vet medicines movements

The Northern Irish government has reiterated the need for the UK and EU to make urgent progress on the issue of veterinary medicines supply from GB to NI.

Data from industry suggests that 51% of veterinary medicines would be discontinued in Northern Ireland if Protocol requirements are applied.

This would affect some critical products such as cardiovascular medicines, anaesthetics and vaccines, including those that prevent salmonella and E. coli.

NI's agriculture minister Edwin Poots said the industry needed certainty, and there must be no barriers put in place that would risk the health and welfare of animals.

He recently wrote to the Defra Secretary and the European Commission calling for urgent action to find a permanent solution to the matter.

“I have stated on many occasions that it is completely unacceptable that the Protocol would prevent NI from having access to the same veterinary medicines as other parts of the UK.

"It is, therefore, of the utmost importance that all possible steps are taken to prevent suppliers from withdrawing or reducing the range of products available in NI and protect the availability of medicines here.”

Mr Poots added: “While I acknowledge the EU recognition of the current agreed grace period in relation to these moves, that recognition only extends to the end of this year so is simply not enough.

"I am also concerned about the additional burden our industry would face if it had to meet all the additional EU requirements for the movement of veterinary medicines to NI when they are simply not necessary.

"If an agreed solution is not possible, I have also urged the Secretary of State to take any measures at his disposal, including the exercise of any powers that may be available to him under the NI Protocol Bill, to ensure that the disturbing picture painted by industry does not become a reality."