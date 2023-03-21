NI cattle farmers warned of looming TB testing restrictions

There will be restrictions on bovine TB testing during a three-week period from 29 May to 19 June, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has confirmed.

The latest stage of DAERA’s new Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS) is set to launch on 12 June 2023.

It will replace the existing Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS), which has been in operation since 1998.

Migrating all the remaining bovine data to NIFAIS from APHIS is a complex process, DAERA explained.

To reduce the risk of data loss or corruption, there will be restrictions on TB testing during a three-week period from 29 May to 19 June 2023.

DAERA is urging herd keepers whose compulsory TB tests fall within this period to arrange an alternative date to ensure they avoid going overdue, as restrictions will be imposed.

All tests can be done 30 days in advance of their due date, the department said, and it may be possible to arrange some non-reactor tests earlier.

What are the restrictions?

The TB testing restrictions will operate as follows:

• Week 1 (w/c 29 May 2023): only reactor herd tests will be tested on the Monday and results read on the Thursday.

• Week 2 (w/c 5 June 2023): no testing.

• Week 3 (w/c 12 June 2023): no TB testing to commence on Monday. Only reactor herd testing from Tuesday – Saturday.